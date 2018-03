March 6 (Reuters) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd :

* FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD - CO ENTERED INTO MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDINGS WITH TAMDA LTD AND TAMDA’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING‍​

* FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS-PARTIES AGREED TO PROCEED TRANSACTION TO SPIN OFF CO'S ACTIVITIES DEDICATED TO DEVELOPMENT OF EYE-NETTM ACCIDENT PREVENTION SYSTEM