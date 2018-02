BRIEF-Foresight Energy Files For Offering Of Common Units With Limited Partner Interests

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* FORESIGHT ENERGY LP FILES FOR OFFERING OF COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS OTHER CLASSES OF UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS‍​

* FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS AGGREGATE INITIAL OFFERING PRICE OF ALL COMMON UNITS AND OTHER UNITS SOLD BY CO UNDER PROSPECTUS WILL NOT EXCEED $1.0 BILLION

* FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS SELLING UNITHOLDERS MAY FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS, OFFER AND SELL UP TO TOTAL OF 43.8 MILLION COMMON UNITS - SEC FILING‍​