BRIEF-Foresight Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Total 2017 capital expenditures are estimated to be between $72 and $77 million

* For 2017, Foresight currently expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in a range of $290 to $300 million

* For 2017, sales volumes to be between 21.3 and 21.7 million tons, with over 5 million tons expected to be sold into international market

* Qtrly total revenues $232.4 million versus $230.8 million last year