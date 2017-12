BRIEF-Foresight says ‍half-yearly total net assets increased to 67.2 mln pounds

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Foresight 4 Vct Plc:

* ‍HY TOTAL NET ASSETS INCREASED TO £67.2 MILLION, FROM £42.2 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2017​

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE DECREASED BY 4.1P TO 69.4P AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍COMPANY IS CURRENTLY SEEKING TO RAISE UP TO £50 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES​

* FORESIGHT 4 VCT - ‍BOARD EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO IMPLEMENT A SERIES OF FURTHER SHARE BUYBACKS TO ENABLE ENLARGED VCT TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGET DISCOUNT TO NAV​