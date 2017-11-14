BRIEF-‍Forever 21 provides notice of payment card security incident

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Forever 21:

* Notifying customers that a third party suggested there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards used at certain of co’s stores ​

* Immediately began investigation of its payment card systems and engaged a security and forensics firm to assist​

* The company’s investigation is focused on card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March 2017 - October 2017​

* It appears only certain point of sale devices in some Forever 21 stores were affected when encryption on those devices was not operating​