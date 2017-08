July 27 (Reuters) - FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH HANAKAI STUDIO FOR BEING EXCLUSIVE PUBLISHER OF 'PRODIGY' GAME ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM

* 'PRODIGY' GAME TO BE PUBLISHED IN Q4 2017, CO HAS ALSO EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO PUBLISH GAME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

* 'PRODIGY' GAME TO BE PUBLISHED IN Q4 2017, CO HAS ALSO EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO PUBLISH GAME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

* COMPANY TO RECEIVE 1/3 OF REVENUE FROM EVERY SOLD COPY OF THE GAME IN ELECTRONIC VERSION