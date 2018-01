Jan 18 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV:

* ‍ANNOUNCES REOPENING THIS YEAR OF FEED MILL IN DEVENTER, WHICH WAS CLOSED ON JAN 1, 2015

* PLANT WITH MAX PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 250K TONNES, PRODUCTION OF NON-GMO, VLOG-CERTIFIED COMPOUND FEED​

* ‍RENOVATION PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS. WITH AN INVESTMENT OF OVER EUR 3 MILLION ​

* RENOVATION TO START IMMEDIATELY​