BRIEF-ForFarmers Q3 underlying EBITDA: limited growth

Nov 9 (Reuters) - FORFARMERS NV:

* ‍MARKET CIRCUMSTANCES IN UNITED KINGDOM REMAIN DIFFICULT​

* ‍Q3 VOLUME TOTAL FEED: GROWTH IN ALL CLUSTERS​

* Q3 ‍GROSS PROFIT: GROWTH (INCLUDING NEGATIVE CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT POUND STERLING)​

* ‍IN LOCAL CURRENCY, GROSS PROFIT IN UNITED KINGDOM WAS NEARLY EQUAL IN Q3​

* Q3 UNDERLYING EBITDA: LIMITED GROWTH ‍​

* SUPPLY CHAIN EXPERIENCED A HIGHER THAN USUAL TURNOVER OF DRIVERS WHICH PROVED DIFFICULT TO REPLACE AS A RESULT OF MANY NON-UK DRIVERS LEAVING UK DUE TO CONCERNS AROUND BREXIT​

* ON UK LOCAL CURRENCY GROSS PROFIT: THERE WAS A DECLINE IN FIRST HALF YEAR​

* ‍WE STILL REMAIN POSITIVE ABOUT OUR MID TO LONG-TERM UNITED KINGDOM STRATEGY​

* ‍OPERATIONAL COSTS WERE TEMPORARILY HIGHER BECAUSE OF RESULTING IN A LOWER UNDERLYING RESULT. HIGHER THAN USUAL TURNOVER OF DRIVERS​

* ‍OPENING OF NEW FACTORY IN EXETER IS PLANNED FOR Q4 OF THIS YEAR.​