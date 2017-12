Dec 8 (Reuters) - Forfarmers Nv:

* REG-FORFARMERS N.V.: FORFARMERS THE NETHERLANDS SELLS ARABLE ACTIVITIES (NON-LIVESTOCK FEED RELATED) TO CZAV

* ‍WILL RECEIVE EUR 5.65 MILLION ON DATE OF HANDOVER ON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)