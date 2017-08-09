BRIEF-FORM Holdings Q2 revenue $16.4 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FORM Holdings Corp

* FORM Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue rose 44 percent to $16.4 million

* FORM Holdings Corp - ‍consolidated operating loss from continued operations was $5.1 million and adjusted ebitda loss was $1.0 million for q2 of fiscal 2017​

* FORM Holdings Corp - ‍reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue​

* Form holdings corp - ‍established preliminary 2018 revenue guidance for its wellness segment of $60 million​

* FORM Holdings - ‍expects new locations to perform at rates "in-line or better than existing stores" and to revise its 2018 guidance prior to year-end​