Nov 16 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FORMYCON AG: FORMYCON SETS COURSE FOR THE FUTURE AND CONFIRMS MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBERS UNTIL MID-2022

* ‍CONTRACTS OF CEO CARSTEN BROCKMEYER AND CFO NICOLAS COMBÉ EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 30, 2022​

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF COO STEFAN GLOMBITZA REMAINS UNCHANGED​