BRIEF-Formycon signs term sheet for development of FYB202

July 24 (Reuters) - FORMYCON AG:

* SIGNS TERM SHEET FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FYB202 AND CARRIES OUT CAPITAL INCREASE

* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 6.00 MILLION AS PART OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PLACED 0.2 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF EUR 31.50 PER SHARE

* FORMYCON BRINGS IN FYB202; FORMYCON WILL BE INVOLVED IN COSTS AND REVENUES WITH UP TO 30% AND SANTO WITH AT LEAST 70%