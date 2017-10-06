FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forrester announces cybersecurity incident involving Forrester.com
October 6, 2017

BRIEF-Forrester announces cybersecurity incident involving Forrester.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc:

* Forrester announces cybersecurity incident involving Forrester.com

* Preliminary forensic evidence suggests that hacker was ultimately detected and shut out of system; remediation steps were taken​

* ‍Forrester Research says that Forrester.com experienced a cybersecurity incident this week​

* There is no evidence confidential client data, financial information/ confidential employee data accessed/ exposed as part of incident​

* Investigation has determined that incident was limited to content made available to Forrester clients through Forrester.com​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

