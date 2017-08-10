BRIEF-Forterra reports Q2 loss per share $0.18

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 sales $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forterra - Qtrly net sales were negatively impacted by tropical storm cindy, excessive rainfall events around country, decline in average sales prices of products sold

* Forterra Inc - ‍Outlook for Q3 of 2017 reflects a “more challenging” market environment than co had previously expected​

* Forterra Inc - Expects that average sales prices in both segments in Q3 of 2017 will be similar to averages in Q3 of 2016.

* Forterra Inc - Expects that net income for Q3 of 2017 will range from $1.0 million to $7.0 million

* Forterra Inc - Expects ‍cost-cutting initiatives will materially lower costs in 2018 and beyond​

* Forterra Inc - Expects that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins in Q3 of 2017 will be lower than Q3 of 2016 levels