BRIEF-Forterra Says U.S. Court Granted Motion To Dismiss Relating To Lawsuit Filed By Affiliates Of Heidelbergcement A.G.

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Forterra Inc:

* FORTERRA - ON DEC 8, U.S. COURT GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS FILED BY CERTAIN AFFILIATES OF CO RELATING TO LAWSUIT FILED BY AFFILIATES OF HEIDELBERGCEMENT A.G.

* FORTERRA - COURT ALSO RULED THAT AFFILIATES OF HEIDELBERGCEMENT A.G.‘S INDEMNIFICATION CLAIMS WERE BARRED DUE TO CONTRACTUAL STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

* FORTERRA-HEIDELBERGCEMENT A.G. LAWSUIT IS CONCERNING AN EARN-OUT CONTINGENCY AS PER DEAL GOVERNING 2015 ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES FROM HEIDELBERG

* FORTERRA-COURT RULED INDEPENDENT ACCOUNTING ARBITRATOR APPOINTED POST 2015 ACQUISITION DEAL HAS JURISDICTION OVER CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA UNDER DEAL