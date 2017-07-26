FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fortinet Q2 earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fortinet Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc

* Fortinet reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $363.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $361.1 million

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $367 million to $373 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortinet Inc qtrly billings of $426.9 million, up 14% year over year

* Fortinet Inc sees q3 of 2017 billings in range of $417.0 million to $427.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 revenue in range of $367.0 million to $373.0 million

* Fortinet Inc sees Q3 of 2017 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.23

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 billings in range of $1.775 billion to $1.795 billion

* Fortinet Inc sees full year 2017 revenue in range of $1.487 billion to $1.495 billion

* Fortinet INC sees full year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.94-$0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $372.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.