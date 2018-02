BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare Deny News That Auditors Refused To Sign Accounts For Q2

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON SINGH BROTHERS TAKING $78 MILLION OUT OF CO

* SAYS DENY ALLEGED NEWS THAT AUDITORS HAVE REFUSED TO SIGN ACCOUNTS FOR Q2

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT HAS DEPLOYED FUNDS IN SECURED SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WITH COMPANIES IN NORMAL COURSE OF TREASURY OPERATIONS

* LIMITED REVIEW PROCESS FOR Q2 AND Q3 RESULTS ARE IN PROGRESS

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS LOANS WORTH 4.73 BILLION RUPEES HAVE BEEN RECOGNIZED AS RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

* SAYS LOANS CONCERNED ARE ADEQUATELY SECURED, REPAYMENT HAS COMMENCED