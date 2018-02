Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* ENTER AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INDIAN ENTITIES UNDER RHT HEALTH TRUST

* FORTIS HEALTHCARE - PROPOSED DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT 46.50 BILLION RUPEES, WHICH INCLUDES ABOUT 11.52 BILLION RUPEES OF DEBT