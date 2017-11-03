BRIEF-Fortis Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.61

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
* Fortis reports third quarter earnings of $278 million
* Fortis Inc - qtrly net earnings attributable to common equity shareholders of $0.66 per common share
* Fortis Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Qtrly revenue $1.90 billion versus $1.52 billion last year
* Fortis Inc- over five-year period from 2018 through 2022, corporation’s capital expenditure program is expected to total approximately $14.5 billion
* Fortis Inc - consolidated capital expenditure plan of approximately $3.1 billion for 2017 remains on track
* Fortis Inc- extended guidance for targeted average annual dividend growth of approximately 6% through to 2022
* Fortis Inc - results for 2017 will continue to benefit from acquisition of ITC and impact of rate case settlement at UNS Energy
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S