3 days ago
BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group

* Fortress reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Fortress investment group llc - ‍ management fee paying assets under management of $72.4 billion as of june 30, 2017, up 3% compared to previous quarter​

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍ pre-tax distributable earnings $0.22 per dividend paying share​

* Fortress investment group llc -as of june 30, 2017, credit funds and private equity funds had $6.8 billion and $0.7 billion of uncalled capital, respectively

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍gaap revenues $247 million versus $232 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

