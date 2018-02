Feb 2 (Reuters) - Fortress Reit Ltd:

* ‍H1 DIVIDEND FOR A SHARE INCREASED FROM 67,96 CENTS PER SHARE TO 71,20 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍H1 B SHARE DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 14,61% FROM 78,59 CENTS PER SHARE TO 90,07 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍FOR SIX MONTHS TO DEC.31 HEADLINE EARNINGS PER A SHARE AT 195.93 CENTS VERSUS 73.50 CENTS YEAR AGO​