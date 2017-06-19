BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners

June 19 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc announces the acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners and new revolving credit facility
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says purchase price was approximately $30 million
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility with J.P. Morgan and Barclays
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - facility matures in June of 2020
* Facility is currently undrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: