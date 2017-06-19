FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 19, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc announces the acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners and new revolving credit facility

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says purchase price was approximately $30 million

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc says also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility with J.P. Morgan and Barclays

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - facility matures in June of 2020

* Facility is currently undrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

