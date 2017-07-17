FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
BRIEF-Fortuna wins court ruling over Romanian acquisitions
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna wins court ruling over Romanian acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group

* says court dismissed all requests submitted by Franklin Templeton funds related to proposed acquisition of Romanian firms

* says Aug 1 EGM to approve acquisitions to go ahead

* "This acquisition, together with previously acquired Casa Pariurilor (as part of Hattrick Sport Group), means that Romania will become our biggest market as well as for Fortuna Entertainment Group to become the number one regulated sports betting and gaming operator in the Romanian market," CEO Per Widerstrom says

* in April, court prohibited shareholder meeting from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies from Fortuna's biggest shareholder Penta after group of shareholders advised by Templeton had filed injunction to halt the sale Further company coverage:

