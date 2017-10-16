FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortune Land signs agreement with China Minsheng Banking, unit to buy stakes in property firms
October 16, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Fortune Land signs agreement with China Minsheng Banking, unit to buy stakes in property firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement to obtain up to 20 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) credit line and financing support from China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to buy 49 percent stake in property firm for 1.9 billion yuan

* Says unit signs agreement to buy 45 percent stake in property firm for 1.4 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wYs1NF; bit.ly/2xKdmu4; bit.ly/2yoB63L

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5885 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

