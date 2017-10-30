FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies announces third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies announces third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum Energy technologies announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $245 million to $260 million

* Q3 revenue $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* Forum Energy Technologies Inc says ‍in Q4 2017, forum expects EBITDA of $20 million to $24 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.