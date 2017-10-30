BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies announces third quarter 2017 results

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum Energy technologies announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $245 million to $260 million

* Q3 revenue $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* Forum Energy Technologies Inc says ‍in Q4 2017, forum expects EBITDA of $20 million to $24 million​