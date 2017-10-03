FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* Forward Air Corp - ‍co, units entered into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing​

* Forward Air Corp - ‍facility is scheduled to mature in September 2022​

* Forward Air - ‍facility may be increased by up to $100 million to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million pursuant to terms of credit agreement​

* Forward Air Corp - credit facility for maximum aggregate principal amount of $150 million, with a sublimit of $30 million for letters of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2xXYZkN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.