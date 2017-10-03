BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:
* Forward Air Corp - co, units entered into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Forward Air Corp - facility is scheduled to mature in September 2022
* Forward Air - facility may be increased by up to $100 million to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million pursuant to terms of credit agreement
* Forward Air Corp - credit facility for maximum aggregate principal amount of $150 million, with a sublimit of $30 million for letters of credit