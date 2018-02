BRIEF-Fossil Group Says On January 29, Co, Units Entered Into A Second Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc:

* FOSSIL GROUP INC SAYS ON JANUARY 29, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* FOSSIL GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT LOANS AVAILABLE TO CO AND NON-U.S. BORROWERS IN AMOUNT OF $325 MILLION

* FOSSIL GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR TERM LOAN MADE TO COMPANY IN AMOUNT OF $425 MILLION

* FOSSIL GROUP INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT EXPIRES AND IS DUE AND PAYABLE ON DECEMBER 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2EpKcAw) Further company coverage: