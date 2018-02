BRIEF-Fossil Group Q4 Loss Per Share $1.65

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc:

* FOSSIL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.65 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES $921 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.64 EXCLUDING TAX REFORM AND RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $2.29​

* ‍PROVIDES Q1 AND FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE​

* ‍DURING Q4 OF FISCAL 2017, COMPANY RECOGNIZED A CHARGE OF $86.4 MILLION RELATED TO ONE-TIME REPATRIATION TAX​

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN IN RANGE OF 51% TO 53%​

* ‍FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 12% TO DOWN 6%​

* SEES 2018 NET SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 6 PERCENT TO DOWN 14 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN IN RANGE OF 51% TO 53%

* IN Q1, SEES LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $70 MILLION TO LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX OF $45 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION

* SEES Q1 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $889.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $568.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: