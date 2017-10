Oct 11 (Reuters) - Foundation Building Materials Inc

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion

* Sees Q3 sales $530 million to $540 million

* Foundation Building Materials Inc - ‍ “We expect product demand to regain strength that will likely extend into future quarters.”​

* Q3 revenue view $561.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S