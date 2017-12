Dec 22 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp:

* FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

* FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL SAYS MELANIE LITOSKI WILL JOIN AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018

* FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL - LITOSKI WILL REPLACE RON GRATTON, A CURRENT BOARD MEMBER WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CFO SINCE JULY