Nov 7 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* FOUNDING MANAGERS OF VISIATIV, LAURENT FIARD AND CHRISTIAN DONZEL, ANNOUNCE THE CREATION OF THE COMPANY ALLIATIV‍​

* ALLIATIV, A HOLDING COMPANY, HOLDS 11.9 PERCENT OF VISIATIV