Nov 29 (Reuters) - Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd :

* BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK3.0 CENTS IN CASH PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* HY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$329.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$34.1 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$1.44 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.43 BLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)