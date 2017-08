June 30 (Reuters) - Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd

* Fy revenue hk$2.95 billion versus hk$2.94 billion

* ‍Profit for year attributable hk$50.3 million versus hk$45.8 million​

* Proposed a final dividend of hk6.5 cents per share

* Special interim dividend of hk$30.0 cents per ordinary share was declared by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: