BRIEF-Four Seasons Education Reports Q3 Net Income RMB0.26​/ADS

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc :

* FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 45.6 PERCENT TO RMB 87.2 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE RMB 71 MILLION TO RMB 73 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 48 TO 52 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE RMB0.26​

* - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 21.0% TO RMB1.4 MILLION (US$0.2 MILLION) FOR Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* - ‍TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENT REACHED 50,221 IN QUARTER, UP 9.0% FROM 46,080 DURING SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS (NON-GAAP) WAS RMB0.44 (US$0.07)