Jan 23 (Reuters) - Four Springs Capital Trust:

* FOUR SPRINGS CAPITAL TRUST ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED INVESTMENT FROM GUGGENHEIM INVESTMENTS

* FOUR SPRINGS CAPITAL TRUST - ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, CO‘S BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL BE INCREASED FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS

* FOUR SPRINGS CAPITAL TRUST - ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, GREG KRANIAS OF GUGGENHEIM INVESTMENTS WILL JOIN COMPANY'S BOARD​