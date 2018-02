Feb 22 (Reuters) - FOURLIS SA:

* SAYS PERCENTAGE OF VOTING RIGHTS OF HORIZON GROWTH FUND HAS DECREASED BELOW 5 PCT‍​

* SAYS HORIZON GROWTH FUND IS OWNER OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OR 4.99 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Source text : bit.ly/2CDxdZg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)