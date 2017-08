BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp:

* Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.44

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Sees q3 2017 sales $119 million to $125 million

* Q2 sales $120.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $458 million to $470 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $116.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $453.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S