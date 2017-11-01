FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41
#Auto Manufacturing
November 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding reports Q3 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 to $0.34

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Sees q4 2017 sales $114 million to $119 million

* Q3 sales $127.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $468.5 million to $473.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
