FP Newspapers Inc

* FP Newspapers Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* FP Newspapers Inc - ‍FPLP's revenue for 3 months ended June 30, 2017 was $18.8 million, a decrease of $2.0 million or 9.5% from same three months in prior year​

* FP Newspapers Inc - qtrly net earnings per share basic and diluted $0.082‍​