March 8 (Reuters) - FP Newspapers Inc:

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC - ‍FPLP’S QTRLY REVENUE WAS $18.0 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $2.8 MILLION OR 13.6% FROM SAME THREE MONTHS IN PRIOR YEAR​

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.366