BRIEF-FP Newspapers Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Nov 28 (Reuters) - FP Newspapers Inc:

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC - ‍FPLP‘S REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, WAS $16.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $2.3 MILLION OR 12.1% FROM SAME THREE MONTHS IN PRIOR YEAR​

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.010​

* FP NEWSPAPERS INC - ‍PRINT ADVERTISING REVENUE YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECLINES CONTINUED IN Q3 AT ROUGHLY SAME PACE AS EXPERIENCED IN FIRST TWO QUARTERS​

* FP NEWSPAPERS - FPLP WAS GIVEN NOTICE FREE METRO WEEKDAY PUBLICATION WHICH WAS PRINTED AT FPLP‘S DERKSEN PRINTERS BUSINESS WAS CEASING PUBLISHING​

* FP NEWSPAPERS - ‍ UNDERTAKING A REVIEW TO DETERMINE OPERATIONAL CHANGES APPROPRIATE TO MINIMIZE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF METRO WEEKDAY CEASING PUBLISHING​