BRIEF-France says WTO confirmed that U.S, Boeing have done nothing to withdraw illegal subsidies

June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing/Airbus:

* France says WTO has that confirmed U.S. and Boeing have done nothing to withdraw illegal subsidies

* After WTO decision, France says it will be defending its industrial and trade interests, which are a top priority

* On June 9, the World Trade Organization largely cleared the United States of maintaining unfair support for Boeing, but said it had failed to withdraw a tax break in its main planemaking state that continues to cause trade fireworks. (Reporting by John Irish)