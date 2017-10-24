FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-France's Kering says forex headwind will not improve in Q4
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 5:13 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-France's Kering says forex headwind will not improve in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kering CFO Jean-Marc Duplaix:

* Says on conference call that foreign exchange “turned heavily negative in the quarter”, hit revenue in luxury division by around 90 million euros ($105.85 million) and the group as a whole by 128 million euros.

* Says “this headwind is not likely to get better in Q4”

* Says operating profit margins at Gucci will be similar in second half to first half of the year, or possibly higher

* Says Gucci will raise its prices around 5 percent on products from its Spring/Summer 2018 collection Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.