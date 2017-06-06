FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.12
June 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Francesca's Holdings Corp

* Sees fy 2018 comparable sales down 2 percent to up 2 percent

* Sees Q2 comparable sales down 3 percent to up 1 percent

* francesca's reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.2 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18

* Sees q2 2018 sales $120 million to $124 million

* Sees fy 2018 sales $518 million to $537 million

* Francesca's holdings corp says capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be in range of $28 million to $33 million.

* Fy diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.07 to $1.17

* Francesca's holdings corp sees q2 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.13 to $0.18

* company plans to open approximately 18 new boutiques and close approximately six existing boutiques during q2

* expects to open approximately 60 to 65 boutiques and close approximately 10 to 15 boutiques in fiscal year 2017

* q2 net sales guidance assumes a 3 percent decrease to a 1 percent increase in comparable sales compared to flat in prior year

* fiscal year 2017 net sales guidance assumes a 2% decrease to a 2% increase in comparable sales compared to prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $126.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

