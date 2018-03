March 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Nevada Corp:

* FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.28​

* ‍IN 2018, CO EXPECTS ATTRIBUTABLE ROYALTY AND STREAM PRODUCTION TO TOTAL 460,000 TO 490,000 GEOS FROM ITS MINERAL ASSETS​

* ‍IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27, REVENUE VIEW $172.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S