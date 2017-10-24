FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Franklin Electric says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
October 24, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Franklin Electric says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc-

* Franklin electric reports third quarter 2017 sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 sales $311.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍inventory levels at end of Q3 2017 were $301 million versus year end 2016 of $203 million​

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍ about $65 million of inventory increase at end of Q3 2017 is due to distribution segment acquisitions​

* Franklin Electric Co Inc - ‍ remain cautious about certain international water end markets including Asia Pacific and Latin America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

