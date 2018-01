Jan 9 (Reuters) - Franklin Financial Network Inc:

* FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK INC SAYS PRELIMINARILY EXPECTS CHARGE TO BE ABOUT $5.25 MILLION OR $0.38 PER SHARE, FOR Q4 OF 2017

* FRANKLIN FINANCIAL NETWORK INC SAYS TO INCUR NON-CASH INCOME TAX CHARGE FOR Q4 DUE TO IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET