FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Frankly Inc ‍acknowledges that a complaint been filed by Gannaway Entertainment against co, its CEO, CFO/COO​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc

* Frankly Inc - ‍acknowledges that a complaint has been filed by gannaway entertainment against Frankly, its CEO, CFO/COO​

* Frankly Inc - "‍reviewing complaint with its counsel and believes that claims are without merit​"

* Frankly Inc - complaint seeks in excess of usd $15 million in damages

* Frankly Inc - ‍complaint by Gannaway​ alleges violations of united states securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties

* Frankly-‍alleged violations of securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties are in relation to co's acquisition of Gannaway Web Holdings ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.