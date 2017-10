Oct 2 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd

* Entered into agreement to acquire 25 pct of issued & paid-up share capital of Frasers (UK) from SQ International Pte Ltd

* Consideration for acquisition is GBP5.6 million

* Acquisition not expected to have material effect on EPS of co & subsidiaries for current FY