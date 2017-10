Sept 18 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd

* Frasers Centrepoint Ltd - ‍ announces consent solicitation and tender offer exercise by FCL Treasury in respect of S$75,000,000 3.70 per cent. Notes due 2019​

* Frasers Centrepoint Ltd - ‍ Invitation will commence on Monday and will expire on 2 October​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: